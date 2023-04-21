Rain & storms Friday, trending cooler for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A strong front is set to bring periods of rain and a few storms to the region Friday. Cooler air will highlight the weekend forecast.

FRIDAY: Steady rain is expected for most of the morning hours, followed by a midday to early afternoon break. Meanwhile, new storms could redevelop on the actual front and move toward the region between 3-9 PM. The overall severe weather threat remains low, but the afternoon storms could briefly become strong with gusty wind or small hail. Most storms will exit the region after 9 PM, leaving a gradually cooling overnight. Expect lows to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks to bring quite the pleasant weather – plenty of sun with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will increase again Sunday, and there could be a few showers by Sunday evening. Highs will likely hold in the 60s thanks to increased cloud coverage.

NEXT WEEK: The week is likely to start off dry Monday, but more unsettled weather is on the way. Showers become possible again Tuesday afternoon, and locally heavy rain and storms are likely by Wednesday. Once again, the severe threat looks quite low. Beyond Wednesday, forecast certainty remains low…so stay tuned for updates!