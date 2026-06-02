Registration is underway for a forklift operator certification course at ICC

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – With a heavy industrial footprint across the region, industries in our area are seeking certified workers.

And coming up in June, Itawamba Community College is offering a forklift operator certification course.

Registration is underway now for the course held at ICC’s Belden Center.

The forklift class will be hosted on Thursday, June 25, and last from 8:00 to 11:00 am.

The cost of the course is $95.

Participants must pre-register.

For more information, call (662) 407-1500, or email continuingeducation@iccms.edu.

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