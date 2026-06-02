Registration is underway for a forklift operator certification course at ICC
BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – With a heavy industrial footprint across the region, industries in our area are seeking certified workers.
And coming up in June, Itawamba Community College is offering a forklift operator certification course.
Registration is underway now for the course held at ICC’s Belden Center.
The forklift class will be hosted on Thursday, June 25, and last from 8:00 to 11:00 am.
The cost of the course is $95.
Participants must pre-register.
For more information, call (662) 407-1500, or email continuingeducation@iccms.edu.