Replacement SNAP benefits available for some affected by weekend storms

[PRESS RELEASE]

SNAP Replacement Benefits Available for Those Affected by Recent Storms

December 31, 2024 (Jackson, Miss.) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) reminds SNAP recipients who experienced a power outage over six (6) hours due to recent storms to apply for SNAP replacement benefits through the MDHS website or their local county office.

To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, households must submit a Replacement SNAP request to their local MDHS office within ten (10) days of the date of the power outage.

To access the replacement request form (MDHS-EA-508), households should visit the MDHS website at SNAP Replacement Benefits – Mississippi Department of Human Services. The completed form may be submitted by mail, email, or uploaded to the MDHS website using the document upload feature.

If assistance is needed, the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center can be contacted at 800-948-3050. For more information or a list of available resources, follow the Mississippi Department of Human Services on Facebook and Twitter (@MS_DHS). The MDHS website and social media accounts are updated regularly with the latest r eplacement information.