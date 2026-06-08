Retired historian speaks about Lafayette’s life and service in Starkville

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As the United States celebrates its 250th Anniversary, many are taking time to learn more about our nation’s past and its founding.

One interesting aspect is the international flavor of Washington’s Continental Army. Among the leaders were von Steuben of Prussia and Kosciusko of Poland, but perhaps the best-known foreign leader was the Marquis de Lafayette of France.

Retired historian Brother Rogers spoke about Lafayette’s life and service in Starkville today.

Lafayette came to America at 19-years-old to help in the fight for Independence. Despite his age, he was eventually put in a command position.

After the American Revolution, he returned home to France and had a leadership role in the French Revolution, becoming known as the “Hero of Two Worlds”.

But America always held a special place in his heart. He would return to see the growing new country.

“The most surprising thing to me about Lafayette was that he visited Mississippi 50 years after the American Revolution in 1825. He came to Natchez when he was trying to tour every state in America at the time, all 24 of them,” said Rodgers.

There are more than 30 major towns and cities in the United States named for Lafayette, and when you count counties, parishes, mountains, rivers, and landmarks, there are more than 150 places that bear his name.

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