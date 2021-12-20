Revive church in Columbus gives toys to the community

The church collected money for a year to give back around Christmas to people that make positive impacts in their hometown

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- One local church had different, but meaningful Sunday service.

Revive Church in Columbus held a Giving Hope service for people and families in the area.

The congregation collected funds for nearly a year to buy gifts for families who have impacted the community.

And the church gave away items you usually don’t find under the Christmas tree.

Some folks received televisions, furniture, or a check.

All children received a scooter.

“It’s really an honor that we were able to be able to give away furniture and money to help at Christmas time. It’s been a hard year for some people and I think they were very grateful and very surprised with the things we were able to bless them with. It’s not about us or our church but about letting them know that there are people out there that love them and we’re here for them,” said the church first lady Jennifer Mcbride.

“A lot of times as churches we expect people to come here and come to us and to be able to minister to them, but I think this proves that if we’re going to meet the need of our city we have to meet them where they are in their time of need,” said pastor Derrick Mcbride.

The Mcbride’s plan to continue hosting the service each year.