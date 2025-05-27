Rinse and Repeat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The unsettled weather pattern of rain and thunderstorms continues for the next few days. Hope you have your umbrella out!

TODAY: A complex of showers and thunderstorms is slowly working its way eastward from Louisiana. These thunderstorms will continue to track eastward throughout the morning, affecting our counties through the mid-morning and lunch time hours. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon hours as well. We are under a Level 1 out of 5 Marginal risk for severe weather today with the threat for a few strong storms which could produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs today will top out into the low 80s with overnight lows into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: A muggy, warm airmass will still be overhead Wednesday aiding to keep conditions the same throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with muggy nights into the upper 60s. The chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms is still there tomorrow, so if you have any outdoor plans make sure to keep a watch on the radar.

REST OF THE WEEK: The unsettled weather pattern will continue for the rest of the work week with daily chances to see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms. The good news? The stationary front will begin to push through Friday, lessening the amount of rain chances by the weekend.