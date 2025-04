Road in Lowndes County closed due to cleaning up storm debris

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County drivers will need to take an alternate route.

County Road 681 will be closed today, April 7, until 4 pm between CR 599 and Euclatubba Road to clean up storm debris.

Stay with WCBI for more updates on openings.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.