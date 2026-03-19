Salem Ministry members host food/personal hygiene drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteers used the Sunshine this Thursday to give back to the community.

Members of Salem Ministry, a Columbus church, hosted a food and personal hygiene drive.

Community members in Columbus were able to receive items such as sweet potatoes, non-perishable food items, baby formula, and more for free.

This is part of the church’s quarterly giveaway to serve the area.

And with the Golden Triangle already seeing its fair share of storms before the official start of spring, the congregation has been working to put disaster relief buckets together

to serve across north Mississippi when disaster strikes.

We are doing our quarterly distribution for the community. Whatever we have to give away. We have sweet potatoes, personal care items, baby formula, cereal, cereal, and different things,” said Community Service leader Lester Armstrong.

We do it quarterly, so it varies between seasons. We work on a volunteer basis. When we do distributions, volunteers come to help us. Some of them are members of our church, some of them

are not. We do not charge for anything; we give away everything for free”.

The next giveaway will be this summer.

Learn more about Salem Ministry by visiting their Facebook page.

You can also contact Mr. Armstrong at (205)789-4689.

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