Scammers are using FaceTime to steal bank account passwords

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, a growing scam relies on Apple’s popular FaceTime video calling app, with fraudsters using the service to impersonate bank representatives and drain consumers’ bank accounts.

According to CBS News national consumer correspondent Ash-Har Quraishi, convince consumers they need to provide information to verify their bank accounts.

Victims first receive a text message about account activity related to their bank or credit card, and are asked to call a phone number included in the text. Other times, they receive a direct call from the scammer, who says they require “additional verification.”

That’s when the fraudster switches from an audio-only call to FaceTime. Victims are tricked into sharing their computer screens with the scammers while they log into their online banking accounts.

“The scammer watches in real-time while victims expose passwords, account numbers, and even one-time security codes,” Quraishi said.

Apple says scammers are exploiting FaceTime because consumers generally trust the app and view it as a secure platform.

But the tech giant urges consumers who believe they’re receiving a suspicious FaceTime call from someone posing as a bank representative to take a screenshot of the call.

Here are other tips consumers should heed to avoid falling victim to the FaceTime scam.

Never share your screen with anyone who calls out of the blue. Apple notes that it will not ask for a customer’s password, passcode, or two-factor authentication code.

Urgency is a red flag. Anyone who pressures you to make money moves immediately should be considered suspicious. Hang up the call and contact your bank directly.

If you receive a scammy-seeming text, don’t call the number included in the message. To contact your bank, dial the number on the back of your bank card.

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