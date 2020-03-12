SEC Cancels Remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCBI) — The Southeastern Conference has announced it will cancel the remainder of the 2020 SEC men’s basketball tournament.

The decision coming less than 24-hours after SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the conference would be implementing an attendance ban at all SEC events starting March 12th-March 30th.

- Advertisement -

The official announcement for the cancelation of the tournament released on Twitter saying, “based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.”

Only four teams competed in the 2020 conference tournament first round. Ole Miss, Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas. Ole Miss fell to Georgia on Wednesday, March 11th, 81-63.

Mississippi State has also canceled it’s NCAA Selection Show watch party that was planned for Monday, March 16th.