Second arrest made in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made a second arrest in a shooting this past weekend.

Tommie Lee Flowers III, 25, was charged with aggravated assault.

His bond is set at 5$50,000.

Roy Wallace Jr., 41, was also charged with aggravated assault. He was arrested earlier this week.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the gunfire happened in the 1900 Block of 8th Avenue North. He believed an argument led to a fight and then the shooting happened.

Kenny Armistad, 24, is still wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting. Shelton said Armistad no longer has dreadlocks.

The victim in the shooting was treated and released.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.