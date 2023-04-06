Sen. Hyde-Smith will not support Scott Colom as federal judge nominee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said she will not support District Attorney Scott Colom’s nomination to the federal bench.

President Biden nominated Colom to serve as a federal judge in the United States District Court in the Northern District of Mississippi in Oxford.

The Daily Journal and Commercial Dispatch are both reporting Hyde-Smith will not return what’s known as the “blue slip” in support of Colom.

In a long-standing U.S. Senate tradition, Senators from the state in which a person is nominated will return a blue slip in favor of the candidate in for a confirmation vote.

It’s unclear if the President will find a new candidate or if there will be a vote despite Hyde-Smith’s disapproval.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter