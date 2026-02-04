Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized with “flu-like symptoms”

Washington (CBS NEWS) — Sources from CBS News say that Sen. Mitch McConnell checked himself into a hospital on Monday night “after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican said Tuesday.

The spokesman, David Popp, said it was done out of an “abundance of caution,” and McConnell’s “prognosis is positive.”

“He is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving,” Popp said. “He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.”

The 83-year-old senator has not voted this week, but did vote Friday on the passage of a massive package to fund the remainder of the government.

During Friday’s Senate session, McConnell spoke on the floor for several minutes about the full-year defense appropriations bill.

McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has faced several health scares in recent years. In 2023, he was hospitalized with a concussion after a fall and later appeared to freeze in two separate instances. He suffered minor injuries in 2024 after another fall.

He announced last year that he would not run for reelection in 2026 after more than 40 years in the Senate..

