Senate Ethics Committee dismisses misconduct complaint against Gallego

Washington (CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that the Senate Ethics Committee informed Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego that it dismissed a complaint against him in which GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna accused him of misconduct, Gallego’s office said Monday.

In a letter to Gallego on Friday, the bipartisan committee said it “did not find evidence that your actions violated federal law, Senate rules, or related standards of conduct.”

Luna made the allegations in April, saying the alleged misconduct was “sexual in nature” and involved campaign finance violations. In an interview with CBS News, the Florida Republican said: “There is a woman who is allegedly coming forward with attorneys and wants to go on record about an incident that occurred between the two of them at the same time, and the event was sexual in nature, allegedly.” She added, “I think any time that you are knowingly engaging in purchasing someone for sex, that that is something that should be taken seriously.”

The Senate Ethics Committee said Gallego, who denied any wrongdoing, provided “full cooperation” throughout its investigation. The panel said it considered statements offered by individuals identified in the complaint, Federal Election Commission reports, House and Senate expenditure reports, and other information.

“As always, the Committee retains the authority to revisit this matter should additional facts become known to the Committee,” the committee added.

The Arizona Democrat called for an apology from Luna and said the dismissal “reaffirms what I have said about these accusations from the beginning: they were right-wing conspiracies peddled by far-right activists.”

Luna made the allegations as several women accused former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who was close with Gallego, of sexual misconduct. Swalwell resigned from Congress in April and ended his bid for California governor. Gallego denied any knowledge of the alleged misconduct and said he was “manipulated” and “lied to” by Swalwell.

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