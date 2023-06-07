Several counties starting, finishing roadwork projects worth millions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several counties in Mississippi are starting or finishing up roadwork projects that are each worth millions.

The Mississippi Lottery is funding an $8.7 million mill project that stretches seven miles of US 82 in Webster County.

It’s expected to be completed this summer.

Work will soon begin on a $4 million lottery-funded project in Union County to repair, mill, and overlay State Route 9.

Multiple other projects in Chickasaw, Monroe, Itawamba, Winston, Union, and Prentiss Counties are expected to be completed between this summer and Spring of 2024.

