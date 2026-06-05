ALEA reminds drivers to make safety a priority

ALABAMA (WCBI) – As summer travel ramps up, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding drivers to make safety a priority—starting with securing what you carry.

Saturday marks “National Secure Your Load Day”, part of the state’s “101 Days of Summer Safety” campaign.

Officials say unsecured cargo can quickly turn deadly, causing crashes when debris falls into the roadway.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 850 people are killed per year, and almost 19,000 more are injured in crashes involving objects in the road.

ALEA says some of those incidents can be preventable by tying down items properly, covering loads, and avoiding overloaded vehicles.

Law enforcement officials stress that roadway safety is everyone’s responsibility.

National Secure Your Load Day is observed annually to honor the lives that have been impacted by unsecured loads and roadway debris and to spread awareness.

Law enforcement officials stress that roadway safety is everyone’s responsibility.

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