Sheriffs from across state meet in Biloxi for MSA Summer Conference

BILOXI, Miss. (WCBI/WXXV) – Sheriffs from across the state are on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this week.

They’re attending the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association Summer Conference.

Twice a year, the organization offers classes and resources to sheriffs about current trends through these conferences.

There are also vendors set up selling the latest law enforcement technology, uniforms, and more.

Sheriffs’ Association President Greg Pollan said a main focus of the week is learning about new state laws that will take effect next month.

“This time of the year, we always go over legislative updates because the session just ended a couple of months ago. We got a whole slew of new laws going into effect on July 1. So, we need to make sure sheriffs are on the same page and understand what’s coming. And we always address mental health, it seems like because that’s a battle for all of us,” said Pollan.

The conference runs through June 10.

