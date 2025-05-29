Single car crash leaves several injured in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A single car crash in Starkville has left several people with injuries.

This afternoon, the Starkville Fire Department responded to a wreck at the corner of Highway 12 and College View Street.

When they arrived, they noticed the car had rolled over and the passengers inside were injured and trapped.

The jaws of life had to be brought in to get them out.

Everyone inside the vehicle was transported to OCH hospital.

No word on what caused the wreck.

