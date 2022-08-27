Baldwyn engineer set to premiere full length movie

Six Shooter Studios will premiere 'Mysterious Circumstance, the Death of Meriwether Lewis' in six states

BALDWYN, MISS. (WCBI) – A Baldwyn based movie studio will soon premiere its latest full length feature film in six states.

The movie “Mysterious Circumstance, The Death of Meriwether Lewis” is putting the spotlight on the studio that was started by an engineer.

For more than two years now, Clark Richey, and his company, Six Shooter Studios, have been working on the full length feature film, set on the Natchez Trace in the early 1800s.

And in just two weeks, “Mysterious Circumstance, the Death of Meriwether Lewis” will premiere in six states, Mississippi, Washington State, Florida, Louisiana, California and Tennessee.

“We’re very excited for an independent film like ours, we have achieved a theatrical release across six states, some big downtown theatres have taken the film and some like Malco have taken the movie in various places,” Richey said.

Locally, the movie will be screened in New Albany and Corinth. The movie features John Schneider, well known for his rule on TV’s “Dukes of Hazzard” former NFL player Marcus Dupree and local actress Amye Gousset, among others. The movie looks at the death of famed explorer Meriwether Lewis, who , as history reports, committed suicide at an inn on the Natchez Trace.

The movie was shot in Tishomingo County, and Richey says he’s eager for audiences to see the finished product.

Richey says it’s important to support independent films.

“They are stories coming from the grassroots of America, and when you have an opportunity to go out and support an independent film, you’re doing something good for the people of your community, people of your state,” he said.

Richey also says the Mississippi Film Office and other government leaders have shown their support during the entire process. Mysterious Circumstance, the Death of Meriwether Lewis, premieres the weekend of September 9th.

Richey says the movie does have adult content and language. For more information on the local premieres, go to Six Shooter Studios on Facebook.

