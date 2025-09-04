Sparks fly in the race for the next U.S. Senator of Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Sparks are flying early in a race to become the next U.S. Senator in Mississippi.

District Attorney Scott Colom launched a second video on social media last night.

He showed him calling someone whom he said was Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom said he was calling to wish her a good night.

The Mississippi Republican Party called on the federal law enforcement to investigate Colom’s campaign for allegedly impersonating a U.S. Senator.

Colom’s campaign responded to WCBI, calling the video an obvious parody.

They said this is a TikTok and social media trend.

The voice never said that she’s Senator Hyde-Smith’s.

A campaign spokesman said the complaint diverged from the Republicans’ record.

MSGOP Chairman Mike Hurst released a letter to the FBI, the USDOJ, and the USAO regarding the impersonation of a U.S. Senator.

Statements regarding the post are listed below:

Statement released from Scott Colom Press: “Cindy Hyde-Smith and her backers are so worried about her re-election that they’ve resorted to bogus complaints about social media parodies, which are core protected First Amendment speech. Hyde-Smith’s record of giving tax breaks to millionaires in California and New York, slashing Medicaid for tens of thousands of Mississippians, and putting eight Mississippi hospitals at risk of closing gives her plenty of reason to be worried, and in 2026, Mississippians will send Scott Colom to the Senate to fight for Mississippians over D.C. politics.”

Statement released from MSGOP Chairman Mike Hurst: “Today, I am calling upon federal law enforcement to investigate the shocking and deeply disturbing actions by a Democratic candidate who has stooped so low as to impersonate the voice of a sitting United States Senator for his personal benefit and gain. Not only is this shameful and dishonest, but it appears to be a direct violation of federal criminal law. Such reckless behavior imperils the very foundation of our Republic, which depends on truth, integrity, and trust in our democratic process. The people of Mississippi—and throughout America—deserve leaders who are honest, honor the law, and respect the institutions of our government, not those who undermine them through deceit and trickery for their own benefit”.

