Starkville Police investigate a death in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police are investigating a death that happened overnight.

Tuesday morning, the department held a press conference with more information on the case, releasing bodycam footage and a 911 transcription.

According to Starkville PD, around 10:30 pm on Monday, officers were dispatched to Surhaver Avenue in reference to a report of an individual banging on the door of a residence.

The male suspect left the area before officers arrived but stayed on scene to locate him.

Around 11:00 pm, officers saw a vehicle enter the Chandler Park apartments and attempted to make contact with the driver.

The suspect ran from the cops into the apartments.

Officers observed the suspect had a firearm while continuing to evade officers.

The initial officer lost contact with the suspect, and backup units were given a description of the man.

An officer in the area heard a gunshot and ducked behind a car after believing they were being shot at. According to reports, the officer did not fire a weapon.

After investigating, it was determined the suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Starkville police department has ordered an official autopsy.

WCBI will have more details this evening at 5 and 6.

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