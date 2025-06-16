Starnes rallies Lee Co. Republicans during ‘All American Trump Dinner’

Event is held on same day the nation celebrated the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – On the same day the nation celebrated the 250th birthday of the U S Army, a celebration honoring the nation and its president was held in Lee County.

The Lee County Republican Party held an “All-American Trump Dinner.” The guest speaker was best-selling author and talk radio show host Todd Starnes.

Starnes spoke on a number of issues, including the “No Kings” demonstrations, the Israel-Iran conflict, and the political comeback of President Donald Trump.

Starnes said Lee County and Northeast Mississippi have strong Republican leadership, which is noticed in Jackson and Washington.

“You’ve got great people, and the Republicans here are fired up, and that is exciting. Because when you have strong Republican leadership like they do here in Lee County, you will have a great community, you will have a safe community, and you will have a prosperous community. Lee County, especially, has been leading the charge statewide in this whole, Make America Great Again agenda,” Starnes said.

Starnes has a new book out this week, called “Star Spangled Blessings.” Starnes said it has stories of the faith of America’s Founding Fathers and other influential leaders.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.