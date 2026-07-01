State Department of Health announces state’s first case of West Nile Virus

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WBI) – Mosquito season is in full force in Mississippi, and the State Department of Health is announcing the state’s first case of West Nile Virus.

MSDH does not release specific information about those infected, such as identity, gender, or age, but the person is from Hancock County, which is along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash.

Around 8 out of 10 people infected will show no symptoms at all, but it’s still important to protect yourself. Use mosquito repellent with DEET and wear long-sleeved, long-legged clothing with socks and shoes when practical.

Also, be sure to get rid of standing water and other mosquito breeding areas around your property.

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