Staying dry & mild, rain returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weather stays nice and dry through mid-week. An unsettled pattern returns Friday, with rain likely through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect more sunshine with high clouds through the day as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 60s area-wide. A slight south to southeast breeze will develop by afternoon as well.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: With south winds persisting overnight and high pressure departing east, temps will begin to moderate. Expect overnight lows in the 40s from US 45 west, upper 30s east into west AL.

THURSDAY: Clouds slowly increase through the day, and a few light showers are possible Thursday evening. We could even see a few storms late Thursday night, but nothing severe is expected.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: Unsettled! A retreating warm front Friday will bring occasional showers to the region as highs reach near 70 degrees. Heavier, more widespread rain moves in Saturday and again Sunday afternoon & evening. Total rain amounts of up to 3″ are likely.