Staying Toasty! Afternoon Iso. Storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9pm tonight. Isolated storms are in the forecast as well this afternoon/evening.

TODAY: We stay with the heat as highs reach into the mid to upper 90s again and feel like temperatures reaching close to 110! Storm chances are also back this afternoon as they begin firing up early afternoon in Central Alabama and move west into our area during the rest of afternoon/evening. With how unstable the environment is a (1/5) Marginal Risk is in place for some stronger storms that develop capable of producing damaging winds.

TONIGHT: Any remaining storms will end early and we will be left with decreasing clouds as lows drop down into the low to mid 70s.

WEAKENING OF HEAT DOME: The large high pressure that has ushered in extremely hot and dry conditions for us will begin to travel away and move to the northeast towards the Atlantic this weekend. In doing so, less sinking air will provide for better opportunities to see isolated storm coverage during the afternoon heading into the 4th of July weekend. This is more of the typical pattern we see in the summer so no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but just something to keep in mind!