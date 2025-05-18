Storm chances continue into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The hot and humid conditions continue! Clouds will gradually increase ahead of more overnight storms with the primary threats being damaging winds and hail. Another round of scattered showers and storms will push through on Sunday afternoon. Things briefly dry out on Monday before another round of strong to severe storms push through on Tuesday.

TONIGHT – We have hot & humid conditions to end off our Saturday evening. Clouds continue to increase this evening ahead of another round of overnight storms. A few showers will develop ahead of the main bulk of storms which looks to push in around midnight with the main threats being damaging winds and hail. Most of the rain and storms looks to be cleared out of the area by 7 AM.

SUNDAY – More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in for Sunday afternoon, so expect another hot and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s!

NEXT WEEK – We briefly dry out on Monday before another system brings our next round of strong to severe storms on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures move in for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 70s!