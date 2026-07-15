Subaru recalls more than 541,000 vehicles over labeling error

CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, Subaru of America is recalling more than 541,000 vehicles because they were manufactured with an error on their certification labels, according to federal regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a recall notice that the vehicles’ labels have an incorrect gross axle weight rating, or GAWR, which could lead to an overweight vehicle and increase the risk of a crash. GAWR is the load-carrying capacity of an axle system, according to NHTSA.

The recall affects certain 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid vehicles, 2025 to 2026 Forester Hybrid and Forester vehicles and 2019 to 2026 Ascent vehicles. All 541,237 vehicles included in the recall contain the defect.

Subaru, which was notified of the issue by NHTSA in May, is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the labeling error.

Subaru plans to mail a new certification label to owners with instructions on how to place it over the existing one. Owners can also opt to have a dealer replace the label for free.

Letters informing owners of the issue are set to go out on August 25, 2026, according to the recall documents. Subaru’s recall number is WRH-26.

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