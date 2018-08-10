This week on “Sunday Morning” (Aug. 12)

COVER STORY: Robotic exoskeletons – Helping paraplegics walk again

The FDA and VA have approved the life-changing devices, but many paraplegics who could benefit from robotic exoskeletons – devices that enable them to stand and walk – are finding huge hurdles to actually access them. Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:

- Advertisement -



ALMANAC: Guinness Book of Records

August 12, 1925 marked the birth of twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter, who would create the fact-filled world record book aimed at settling arguments in pubs. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

CBS News

ART: Georg Baselitz

The upside-down paintings are the long-time trademark of German-born artist Georg Baselitz, who at 80 is the subject of a retrospective at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. Serena Altschul reports.

For more info:

CBS News

SPORTS: One-on-one with Ice Cube

Rapper-actor-producer Ice Cube has become one of the most bankable stars in the movie business. And now he’s entered a whole new ballgame, as co-founder of the Big 3 Basketball League. The game, featuring three-on-three matches played on a half-court, seems to be catching on, and will be an Olympic sport in 2020. Tracy Smith talks with Ice Cube about how he’s been defying expectations all his life.

For more info:

CBS News

LUKE BURBANK: Welcome to Goat Yoga

What’s cuter than a baby farm animal? How about a baby farm animal joining in a yoga class? Luke Burbank ventures to a class where a new element has been added to a yoga routine: tiny goats. (This story was originally broadcast on January 21, 2018.)

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



CBS News

HARTMAN: The lobbyist

Thirty-one-year-old Kayla McKeon may be Washington’s most unlikely powerbroker. As a lobbyist – the only registered lobbyist with Down Syndrome – Kayla roams the Capitol, advocating for the National Down Syndrome Society. Steve Hartman reports.

For more info:

CBS News

MUSIC: Petula Clark: Still “Living for Today”

Michelle Miller visits with the British pop singer, who hit it big in the ’60s with “Downtown” and “Don’t Sleep in the Subway,” during her first U.S. tour in decades, tied to her latest album release, “Living for Today.” (This story was originally broadcast on December 24, 2017.)

For more info:

GRIGORY DUKOR/REUTERS

OPINION: Ben Stein says Trump needs sleep

The “Sunday Morning” commentator suggests one reason for the president’s recent behavior (Helsinki, anyone?) is a basic one facing any traveler who crosses time zones and suffers jet lag: A lack of rest.

For more info:

CBS News

POLITICS: Sen. Tim Scott

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is the only African-American elected to the U.S. Senate from the Deep South in more than a century, and at 52, the only African-American Senator who is a Republican. Martha Teichner reports.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of August 13

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Bird migration



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

NATURE UP CLOSE: Kruger National Park feeding frenzy

Follow along as “Sunday Morning” contributing videographer Judy Lehmberg reports on Week 1 of her two-month trip to Kruger National Park in South Africa and to Kenya’s Maasai Mara.

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. “Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!