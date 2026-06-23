Three charged in Claiborne County homicide appear in court

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – CBS affiliate WJTV reports that Claiborne County deputies announced three suspects made their initial appearances in court in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods, bond was denied for Camelo Hedrick and Rakem J. Townsend. They were both charged with murder.

Goods said the father of the two suspects, Vernard Townsend, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of Violation of Miss. Code Ann. § 97-37-39 — Manufacture, Possession, and Use of Machine Gun Conversion Devices (Jeremy Todd Malone Law). His bond was set at $125,000.

The shooting occurred in the area of Hinds Street and Tillman Road near the Bikini Lounge in Pattison around 5:45 pm on June 18, 2026.

Investigators said Dawaynemonion Hedrick, 17, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

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