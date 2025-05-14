Three Tupelo community leaders named winners of the Reed Awad

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The state of the region is also an opportunity to recognize community leaders who go above and beyond in their service.

At the end of each meeting, the ‘Jack Reed Senior Northeast Mississippi Community Leadership Award” is presented.

The award is named in honor of the late community leader and is given to individuals who help improve the quality of life in their communities.

This year, there were three winners. Betsey Hamilton of New Albany, Jane Riley of Tupelo, and Bobby Harper of Columbus.

“I just want to go and do, and I don’t want to sit around and be an old woman sitting in the corner,” said Riley.

That is boring.

“It is more than boring, let’s get off of that subject,” Riley continued.

“I couldn’t be more honored to have the Jack Reed Senior award. I grew up with that family, I know Jack Reed Senior, and what all he did for the community, and I can’t imagine having my name associated with the Jack Reed award,” said Hamilton.

Harper could not attend the State of the Region meeting, so a special ceremony will be held in Columbus to give Harper the award.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.