Today’s Spring Tease will give way to a cold and snowy Friday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A strong cold front will bring the chance for rain and snow Friday night, then much colder temperatures Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low-40s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low-70s. A few clouds late in the day. Calm wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain becoming likely after 8pm turning to a rain/snow mix after 11pm. Light accumulations are expected. North wind: 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation: 100%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Saturday will be much colder with highs in the upper-30s. Temperatures will quickly rebound into the upper-50s Sunday, then mid-60s by the start of the work week. Our next chance of rain will arrive Monday night with rain likely, then a few scattered showers possible Tuesday.