Tommy Reynolds wins the mayoral election in Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI)- Water Valley has its new mayor with Tuesday’s special election wrapped up.

Tommy Reynolds won the mayor’s race with 599 votes.

Ron Hart received 183 votes and Terry Rockette received 64 votes.

Former Mayor Donald Gray had to resign that position after he was elected Chancery Clerk of Yalobusha County, which prompted Tuesday’s special election.