Traffic stop leads to drug possession arrest in Prentiss Co.
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Prentiss County led to drug charges for a Booneville woman.
On Saturday, March 29, Prentiss County deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highways 30 and 45.
During that stop, they reportedly found a controlled substance.
Terrience Adams of Booneville was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanors.
Adams is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Her bond was set at $5,000.