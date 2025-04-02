Traffic stop leads to drug possession arrest in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Prentiss County led to drug charges for a Booneville woman.

On Saturday, March 29, Prentiss County deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highways 30 and 45.

During that stop, they reportedly found a controlled substance.

Terrience Adams of Booneville was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanors.

Adams is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

