Trump administration finalizes AI framework, official says

Washington — CBS News reports that the Trump administration has finalized the planned voluntary framework for evaluating new AI models, and the White House will host a meeting with industry partners Tuesday to discuss it, a White House official confirmed. The official did not provide any details about what the framework contains.

Axios first reported the administration finalized the AI framework, which was the subject of an executive order President Trump signed in June.

The directive, which was aimed at enhancing AI security and innovation, ordered the establishment of a program for AI companies to voluntarily share powerful new models with the government before they are released to the public.

The executive order emphasized that the federal government doesn’t want to stifle innovation “with overly burdensome regulation.”

Mr. Trump’s order said that the nation’s federal cybersecurity systems would be shored up for the use of AI technology. It also said there would be a process to identify “frontier” models for AI, or systems that are at the forefront of the field, and the administration would work with companies willing to voluntarily give the federal government access to these so-called frontier models for up to 30 days before release.

The ability of frontier models to identify long-overlooked software vulnerabilities in crucial systems has raised concerns that they could be used for nefarious purposes. Anthropic, one of the leading AI labs, announced in April that it would be providing its new model, Mythos, to select partners to allow them to harden their defenses against cyberattacks before the technology is available more broadly.

The president’s executive order emphasized the voluntary nature of any AI company collaboration with the federal government, and said it wouldn’t prohibit AI innovators from advancing their technology.

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