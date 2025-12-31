Trump Mobile pushes back release of gold-colored phone

CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, Trump Mobile, a cellular phone service launched by the Trump Organization earlier this year, is delaying initial shipments of its gold-colored mobile phones.

The Financial Times first reported that Trump Mobile would push back its plans to ship the smartphones by the end of this year. A customer service representative for the wireless carrier told CBS News on Wednesday that delivery of the device, called the T1 Mobile, will be pushed back until the end of January, attributing the delay to the recent U.S. government shutdown.

The White House referred CBS News to the Trump Organization, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

The Trump Organization announced the phone service and smartphone, set to cost $499, in June, saying in a news release that it would offer “unbeatable value and all-American service for our nation’s hardest-working people.”

The company also said Trump Mobile would offer a monthly service plan for $47.45 per month, a nod to President Trump’s second presidential term as the 47th U.S. president.

Subscribers will receive unlimited talk, text, and data; device protection; 24/7 roadside assistance; telehealth services; and free international calling to more than 100 countries without a contract or credit check, Trump Mobile said in unveiling the service.

Trump Mobile also said the T1 would feature “American-proud design” and that the device would be “brought to life right here in the USA.”

