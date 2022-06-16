Two Columbus business partners are facing up to 75 years in prison

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two business partners are facing up to 75 years in prison and more than $2 million in fines over PPP loans.

The federal government is accusing the men of giving money to family, friends, Jackson State University and even buying Court Square Tower.

The federal indictment against Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson accuses the men of filing false information in Paycheck Protection Program applications.

In fact, court documents allege Edwards filed two loan modification applications for more money after selling his North Atlantic Security business.

Prosecutors believe the men used PPP money to swap between multiple business and personal accounts.

The cash was allegedly used for real estate transactions, political contributions, charitable donations, loan payments for vehicles, payments for taxes, along with cash payments to family, friends, and coworkers.

$16,000 was given to Jackson State University and $29,000 to the JSU Tiger Fund Athletic Foundation.

Both men are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of money laundering.