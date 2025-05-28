Two state departments join forces to support AL families

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The school dismissal bell will soon ring for summer break, and that means kids will be home, likely raiding the fridge and pantry.

That’s why a new financial program is looking to support some Alabama families.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources, in partnership with the Alabama State Department of Education, plans to distribute Alabama summer EBT, better known as SUN Bucks.

The program will provide a one-time issuance of $120 per school-aged child for grocery benefits for the summer to low-income families.

SUN Bucks will be automatically issued to school-aged children who have been approved by application or direct certification and attending a school that offers the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, or SNAP, TANF, and Medicaid.

If not automatically enrolled, each student may apply for the program.

You can visit Alabama SUN Bucks for more information, to apply, or to receive additional information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.