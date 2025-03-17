Vardaman elementary school gets severely damaged from weather

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Severe weather swept through much of the viewing area, beginning in the early morning hours.

While they may not have been as bad as they could have been, the storms left heavy damage in some areas.

Some storms blew through Calhoun County in the early morning hours and caused significant damage in Vardaman.

Vardaman Elementary School and the Early Learning Center were particularly hard hit.

“Everybody was safe,” Pounds said. “I rode by the school, it was dark we had zero power in town right after the storm. I did not notice all this damage while I was rolling there here. I knew it wouldn’t be anybody at the school. I got reports at the school this morning that there were damages here at the school so I came back to assess some of the damages, take some pictures, and sent them to the people who needed them.”

The elementary school holds nearly 400 students and is a part of the Calhoun County School District.

The roof of the building suffered significant damage.

Vardaman Police Chief, Dustin Pounds said it is important to be aware of the weather conditions and to find a safe place when storms threaten because you don’t always know where the worst is going to hit.

“Pay attention to the news, be very weather aware if the meteorologists of your news station that you are watching are telling you to take cover,” Pounds said. “They know what they are talking about, there’s no sense in losing your life over something that can save your life.”

Several homes around the school escaped with minor damages and so far no injuries have been reported.

