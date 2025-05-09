Various areas in Oktibbeha suffered severe storm damage

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A severe thunderstorm in Oktibbeha County caused heavy damage to various areas.

The emergency management agency director for Oktibbeha County, Kristen Campanella, said Oktibbeha 911 took 67 incident reports and 231 phone calls over four hours.

Five homes were damaged, a 6-unit apartment building was destroyed, two fires were reported, 28 trees were reported fallen, and there were 11 reported traffic accidents.

