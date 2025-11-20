Wanted fugitive from Tennessee captured in Grenada, MS

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – A fugitive wanted for crimes in Tennessee has been captured in Grenada.

Deputy U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Tra-Shawn Robinson to a home on West Monroe Street in Grenada yesterday.

Robinson had warrants on him in Shelby County, Tennessee, for charges of Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault with Bodily Harm, Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and Vandalism charges.

Robinson reportedly barricaded himself in the home and refused to surrender.

Marshals, with assistance from Grenada County deputies, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Winona Police, and officers from Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, surrounded the home.

After several hours, Marshals entered and reportedly found Robinson in a bathtub with a machete-style knife and several cuts to his arms.

He was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

