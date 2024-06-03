Warm temperatures and scattered showers expected for the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are ending our weekend with a few isolated showers and light cloud coverage. As we head into the beginning of this week, isolated and scattered rain chances are here to stay as well as warm temperatures.

TONIGHT: Our Sunday night is looking pretty mild with overnight lows holding in the upper 60s. Any isolated shower or thunderstorm should dissipate as more clouds begin to move in from the west.

TOMORROW: Our Monday is looking to be warm! Highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. We expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon heading into the evening hours. With those warmer temperatures sticking around, it brings in the chance for our humidity to increase as well, making it feel muggy if you are headed outdoors.

THE WEEK AHEAD: As we look ahead to this coming week, temperatures will begin to increase! We will start the week in the upper 80s and maybe even hit into the low 90s by Thursday! Rain chances stick around with us for the week with an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm possible.