Warmer days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend above average for most of the week. The next chance for showers arrives on Thursday.

MONDAY: Stubborn clouds will continue for some today, but others will have quite a bit of sun. Temperatures will range, but should average out in the low 60s for most spots.

MONDAY NIGHT: Low clouds and/or patchy fog will be likely overnight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUE/WED: Assuming any low clouds/fog clear up from the morning “on time”, temperatures have a good chance to reach the 70s each afternoon with sunshine returning.

THU/FRI: Clouds increase ahead of the next system, which is a weak front on Thursday. Scattered showers are possible during the day Thursday, but significant rain amounts are expected. Briefly colder air intrudes into Friday morning w/overnight lows dipping into the 30s.