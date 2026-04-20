COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a brief cooldown today, temperatures will be warming back up as we head into this week. Rain chances return towards the end of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will drop into the mid-40’s overnight, with clear and calm conditions. Winds will be out of the north around 5 mph.

MONDAY: We’ll have a cool start in the morning, but temperatures will climb into the upper-70’s by the afternoon. There will be limited cloud cover, meaning we’ll have plenty of sunshine! A nice start to the work week.

TUESDAY: Similar to Monday. Temperatures will rise into the low-80’s Tuesday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies through the day. We’re keeping the nice conditions around for a few days!