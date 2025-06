WCBI and FOX 4 host Ugliest Grill Tailgate Contest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI and FOX 4 want you to get fired up for your chance to win a new grill or other prizes in the Ugliest Grill Contest.

To enter, send us a photo of your old grill that has seen better days.

This will give you a chance to win a new, state-of-the-art Weber grill or other great prizes.

Go to wcbi.com/contests to enter now.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.