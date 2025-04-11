WCBI and Southern Hearts host Southern Mother’s Day Tribute

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mom has had a major role in shaping your life.

WCBI and Southern Hearts Home Care invite you to celebrate your Mom or Mother figure in Thanks Mom: A Southern Hearts Mother’s Day Tribute.

Go to wcbi.com/contests to enter a picture of you and your mom along with heartfelt words about why she has meant so much to you.

One entrant will be selected as winner and receive $500.

The winner will be announced Friday, May 9, on WCBI News at 5.

