WCBI announces new Teacher of the Month

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Congratulations to our WCBI Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Gwendolyn Hughes of Noxubee County Career and Technical Center.

The person who nominated Mrs. Hughes describes her as “a rock star who goes above and beyond for her students.”

Mrs. Hughes will receive a $50 gift card from our Teacher of the Month sponsor, Food Giant.

