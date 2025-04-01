WCBI announces new Teacher of the Month

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI Teacher of the Month for March is Teresa Wittke, a New Hope High School self-contained 9th through 12th grade special education teacher.

Congratulations to Mrs. Wittke! She will receive a $50 gift card from our sponsor, Food Giant.

