WCBI hosts Tournament Photo Gallery event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We want to see and hear you cheer your favorite teams this Tournament Season!

Get your facepaint and pom-poms and submit a photo or video to the WCBI Tournament Photo Gallery where you can send a message of support, share a photo of your gameday setup, or just all-out brag on your team.

You could win a self-warming mug or self-cleaning water bottle, or a karaoke speaker.

Enter your video or photo at wcbi.com/contests.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.