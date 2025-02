WCBI to host a Cutest Couple Contest for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This Valentine’s Day let WCBI show some love to you and your significant other.

Go to wcbi.com/contests and enter a picture in the WCBI Cutest Couple Contest.

Whether you two have been together 5 weeks or 50 years, we want you to enter.

The couple voted Cutest will win a $100 gift card to J. Parkerson Jewelers. You can also scan the code to enter.”

Voting starts February 6.

The winner will be announced Feb 13.

