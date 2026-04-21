WCBI’s Scott Brown visits Columbus Christian Academy students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You’re never too young to learn to stay safe.

The students from Miss Vaughan’s class at Columbus Christian Academy have been learning about weather and weather preparedness.

Today, they got a lesson from an expert, our own Meteorologist Scott Brown.

Scott talked to them about all things weather-related, including storms and what to do when they start rolling in.

He told them you want to be careful, but don’t be scared of bad weather, prepare for it.

Scott met up with the kids at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library.

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